Situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan moving towards settlement, Putin says

RIA Novosti

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia is moving towards a settlement, although there are some difficulties.

“In general, in my opinion, despite any difficulties and problems, and there are still many, the situation is still developing towards a settlement,” the head of the Russian state said, opening talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday.

“In my opinion, and our opinion – I mean the view of all three of us: the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan – these are surmountable obstacles, by and large they do not exist, these are purely technical issues,” Pu said.

