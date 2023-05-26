Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council discusses regional developments with US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received Louis Bono, Senior Adviser on Caucasian Negotiations, American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.



The interlocutors discussed issues related to the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, border demarcation and border security, as well as the Nagorno Karabakh issue.



The Secretary of the Security Council briefed Louis Bono on the position of the Armenian side regarding the regulation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.



The parties also discussed a number of issues on the agenda of Armenia-US bilateral relations.