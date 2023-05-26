Peskov says Yerevan and Baku could sign peace treaty in foreseeable future

The current circumstances make it possible to count on the possibility of concluding a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the foreseeable future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

He said that representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation will gather “at the end of next week in Moscow” to discuss the issues between the parties.

“There is no task to finalize everything, because final result is the main thing, no one is chasing time here,” Peskov said. According to him, “it is precisely for these reasons that it is unlikely that anyone can now predict the exact date for the signing of a peace treaty.”

“Although, as was said yesterday at the meeting (between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev), now circumstances have changed in many respects, and conceptually, these changed circumstances allow to reach the signing of a peace treaty in the foreseeable future,” Peskov said.

He recalled that at a meeting on Thursday, Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan “reached an agreement and gave instructions for the Deputy Prime Ministers to meet next week.” “It will be the end of next week, in Moscow, and they will continue discussion on issues on which there is a fundamental understanding, but we still need to agree on the details,” Peskov added. “They will talk about it,” the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation specified.