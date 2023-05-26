Man Utd beat Chelsea 4-1 to secure Champions League spot

Manchester United booked their Champions League place with a game to spare thanks to a comfortable win over a dismal Chelsea side at Old Trafford, the BBC reports.

Casemiro headed the hosts in front, with Anthony Martial sweeping in Jadon Sancho’s pass from close range to double their advantage.

Bruno Fernandes added United’s third from the penalty spot after being fouled by Wesley Fofana.

And another Fofana error saw Marcus Rashford score a fourth before Joao Felix’s late consolation for the Blues, who suffered their eighth defeat in 10 games under Frank Lampard and their 16th overall in a desperate campaign.

The result meant United consigned old rivals Liverpool to Europa League football next season.