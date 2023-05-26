Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to meet in Moscow

Talks between the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on unblocking of transport communications in the region will be held in Moscow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

“The meeting of the vice-premiers will be in Moscow,” he said.

As Overchuk noted, “the parties have the same understanding of how the unblocking should proceed,” and technical details are now being discussed.

“These are very important details, because we are talking about the procedure for crossing the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, about how border, customs and other types of control will be carried out. This is very important,” he stressed.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, this will be considered at the upcoming meeting. “Specifically, we will just talk about the order of crossing and the procedures to be in place,” he said.