Armenian PM congratulates Georgian leaders on Independence Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Independence Day.

The congratulatory message addressed to the President of Georgia reads:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the fraternal Georgian people on the occasion of the national holiday of Georgia, the Independence Day.

In order to build a state anchored on democratic values, the Georgian people took a decisive step on this day more than a century ago towards the restoration of independence and today they continue their path with steady steps.

I would like to emphasize that the deepening of mutually beneficial and neighborly relations with Georgia is among the priorities of our government’s foreign policy, and I am full of hope that thanks to our joint efforts, the relations between Armenia and Georgia will continue to develop in all directions of mutual interest for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and productive work, and peace and development to the friendly people of Georgia.”

The message addressed to the Prime Minister of Georgia reads:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of Georgia, the 105th anniversary of the restoration of state independence.

The road to statehood has not always been smooth, but the Armenian and Georgian peoples have proven their right to have an independent state thanks to their consistent struggle, and today, remaining committed to their aspirations, they continue to closely cooperate in state building.

I am sure that the existing potential for cooperation and the determination of the two friendly countries to deepen the partnership will further contribute and give a new impetus to the development of the fraternal relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Armenian and Georgian peoples.

Commending the achievements of friendly Georgia, I assure you that Armenia is a reliable friend and neighboring state for Georgia and will remain so.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and productive work, and peace and development to the friendly people of Georgia.”