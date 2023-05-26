Armenian Deputy FM meets with UN Secretary General’s Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide

On a working visit to New York, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan had a meeting with Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide and Under Secretary-General of the UN.

The Deputy Minister briefed the Special Adviser on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, underlining that these illegal actions based on hatred towards Armenians manifest Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The decades-long gross violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination by Azerbaijan and in that context the importance of the implementation of the decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22 on the application of provisional measures against Azerbaijan were touched upon.

Vahe Gevorgyan highlighted the importance of continuous close cooperation between Armenia and the Office of the Special Adviser within the framework of the UN prevention agenda, stressing the need for the active involvement of the Special Adviser in order to introduce mechanisms for the prevention of genocide and other mass crimes by the UN.