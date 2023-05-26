Addressing the rights and security of the people of Artsakh of key importance, Armenian FM tells US Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations

On May 26, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Louis Bono, US Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations, Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The interlocutors discussed the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, referred to the issues discussed in the recent negotiations in this direction and still subject to mutual agreement.

Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed the Armenian side’s commitment to establishing comprehensive and lasting peace in the region. The minister emphasized that among other issues, the refusal to use force or the threat of force, fixing clear borders and ensuring border security, addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno Karabakh under an internationally guaranteed mechanism of dialogue are of key importance.