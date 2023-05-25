Situation in Artsakh and Lachin corridor remains tense, Pashinyan tells Putin

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor remains tense due to the actions of Azerbaijan, the humanitarian situation in the region is aggravating, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.



“In a regional sense, of course, we have a rather tense situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor. Contrary to the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan illegally blocked the Lachin corridor, which put Nagorno-Karabakh in a humanitarian crisis. Natural gas supplies and electricity are blocked in Nagorno-Karabakh, which aggravates the humanitarian situation,” he said.

“Deliveries of food and products to Nagorno-Karabakh are complicated, Russian peacekeepers are helping to resolve the issue,” the Prime Minister said, adding that “unfortunately, the blocking of the Lachin corridor took place in the presence of Russian peacekeepers.”