Shoigu notes the importance of Armenia’s participation in CSTO drills

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has stressed the importance of the participation of the Armenian side in joint operational and combat training activities within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“Armenia is a member of our organization, our ally. We are interested in establishing peace and are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in the South Caucsus. At the same time, I would especially like to note the importance of the participation of the Armenian side in joint operational and combat training activities within the framework of the CSTO,” Shoigu said at a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO member states in Minsk on Thursday.