MY.GAMES: Dutch video game developer opens new office in Armenia

MY.GAMES, a leading international video game developer and publisher headquartered in Amsterdam, has announced the opening of a new office in Armenia.

“Today we’re cracking open a new location: Yerevan, Armenia! It’s the latest addition to our hub map that already includes the Netherlands, Cyprus, Georgia, Turkey, and the UAE. Hooray to global growth and thrilling beginnings,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The company develops games for mobile, PС, and console platforms. War Robots, Hustle Castle, Rush Royale, Left to Survive, and many other games are produced by MY.GAMES. The company unites over a dozen development studios, and a strong team of specialists working together from across the globe.

MY.GAMES already has headquarters in Amsterdam and regional hubs in Cyprus, Georgia, Turkey, and UAE. Since 2020, more than 90% of MY.GAMES staff have been working remotely globally, and the company also remains committed to supporting employees by opening more regional hubs where they can meet and collaborate.