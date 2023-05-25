Man arrested after car crashes into Downing Street gates

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the gates outside Downing Street, Met police said, the BBC reports.

The force said he had been arrested by armed officers on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing, the police said.

Whitehall – the main road running past Downing Street – has been closed by police.

The incident happened at 16:20 BST, police said.

The silver hatchback car was visible outside the black iron gates at the entrance to the street where the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family live.