EBRD to hold its 2024 Annual Meeting in Yerevan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and government of Armenia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which lays the foundations for the 2024 EBRD Annual Meeting to take place in Yerevan on 14-16 May 2024.

The event will be the EBRD’s 33rd Annual Meeting and is the most important event in the Bank’s calendar. A central part is the meeting of the Board of Governors, the Bank’s highest decision-making body, assessing the Bank’s performance and setting future strategic directions.

The conference also includes the Business Forum, a gathering of business representatives, investors, government officials and media who engage in panel discussions and networking events. In addition, the Annual Meeting comprises a civil society programme, a donors’ meeting and other auxiliary events.

The Memorandum of Understanding sets out the responsibilities regarding the organisation, planning and delivery of the Annual Meeting. Both parties expressed their commitment to a successful event, which is expected to attract up to 2,000 participants to Armenia.

EBRD Secretary General Kazuhiko Koguchi said at the signing in Samarkand: “We are very pleased to sign this agreement today and we hope for a successful cooperation with the Armenian authorities. Preparations are already underway and we are confident that the event in May will be a big success for guests and the host.”

H.E. Vahe Hovhannisyan, Minister of Finance of Armenia and EBRD Governor, commented: “We are delighted to host the Annual Meeting of the EBRD in Armenia in 2024. It will give us the opportunity to showcase our country to a wider audience and attract investments of unprecedented significance.”

The EBRD is one of the leading institutional investors in Armenia. Since the beginning of its operations there, it has invested around €2 billion across 206 projects, supporting private sector development and the energy, infrastructure, telecommunications and financial sectors.