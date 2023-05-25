Armenia’s Ambassador presents credentials to the President of Brazil

Armenian Ambassador to Brazil Armen Yeganian presented his credentials to the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday, May 25.

The ceremony was also attended by Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Celso Amorim, Head of the Special Department of International Affairs of the Office of the President of Brazil, a number of high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil and the Office of the President.

Ambassador Yeganian conveyed greetings from the President of Armenia to the President and the friendly people of Brazil. President Lula, in turn, addressed words of greetings to the President of Armenia and noted that he is closely following the events taking place in the South Caucasus region.

Armen Yeganian also made a note in the guest book of the presidential palace.