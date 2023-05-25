Armenian PM calls implementation of free trade agreement between Iran and EAEU a priority

The implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a priority for Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

“Given the high dynamics of the development of cooperation with Iran, the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement and its subsequent implementation are priorities for us in the context of a real expansion of trade cooperation with third countries,” Pashinyan said.

He said continued negotiations with India and Egypt, as well as the development of comprehensive dialogue on the economic agenda and the deepening of trade and economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, will give an additional impetus to the process of integrating the Union into the world economy.