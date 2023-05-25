Abba rule out 2024 Eurovision reunion on 50th anniversary of win

Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have ruled out a reunion at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in their native Sweden, the BBC reports.

Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the band winning the competition with their song Waterloo.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, the pair also dismissed the idea that they might compose the host nation’s entry.

Since Abba won in 1974, Sweden has gone on to win Eurovision five more times, including this year in Liverpool.

Bjorn and Benny – who swore never to tour again and reportedly turned down an offer of $1bn to play 100 shows at the turn of the Millennium – say they do not want to get back together with Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad to perform – even for one night.