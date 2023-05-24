Armenian PM off to Moscow for working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, left for the Russian Federation on a working visit.

On May 25, the Prime Minister will participate in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

On the sidelines of the visit, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting.

A tripartite meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the Russian Federation and the President of Azerbaijan is also shceduled.