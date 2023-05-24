Armenian Ambassador hands over reports on blockade of Lachin corridor to Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs

Armenian Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts had a meeting with Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs (D-California) on Tuesday.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-US bilateral relations, peace process with Azerbaijan, US engagement therein and the current situation in Artsakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin corridor.

Referring to humanitarian issues, the Ambassador handed over to the Congresswoman reports on the Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan and the consequences of the Lachin corridor blockade.