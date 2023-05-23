WhatsApp to allow users to edit messages within 15 minutes

WhatsApp says it will allow users to edit messages, in a move that will see it match a feature offered by competitors like Telegram and Signal, the BBC reports.

The firm says messages can be edited for up to 15 minutes after being sent.

The instant-messaging service is part of US technology giant Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram.

The feature will made be available to WhatsApp’s 2 billion users in the coming weeks. It counts India as its largest market, with 487 million users.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats,” the messaging service said in a blog post on Monday.

“All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after,” it added.

Edited messages will be tagged as “edited,” so recipients are aware that the content has been changed.

However, they will not be shown how the message has been tweaked over time.