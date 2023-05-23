Mkhitaryan’s agent makes prediction over Champions League final availability

Rafaela Pimenta, the agent of Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has claimed that her client will be fit enough to return in time to line up against Manchester City in the Champions League final on June 10, Football-Italia reports.

Mkhitaryan was withdrawn just before half-time in the second leg of the semi-final against Milan. Inter confirmed later he suffered a muscular injury to the quadricep in his left thigh.

The Armenian was on the scoresheet during the first leg of the tie, grabbing the Nerazzurri’s second of the night after 11 minutes, after Edin Dzeko had opened the scoring just three minutes prior.

As well as predicting that he will be able to return in time for June’s final in Istanbul, Mkhitaryan’s agent also revealed that her player is happy with life at San Siro and is confident that they will be able to reach an agreement over a contract extension.

She told Calciomercato on Monday: “The Champions League final? I’ve heard from Henrikh over the last few days, I think he’ll be able to recover and be on the pitch.”

“He fits in very well with the Nerazzurri, he likes Milan and life in Italy. I hope to find an agreement for his renewal . He is playing very well and this means that he is doing great at Inter.”