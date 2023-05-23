Missing, produced by Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian, is number one film on Netflix

Missing, produced by Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian, is the number one film on Netflix, the Armenian Film Society reports.

The film released on Netflix on May 20 and jumped to the number one spot in just several days, beating the likes of Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother and Tom Hanks’ A Man Names Otto.

The film released on Netflix on May 20 and jumped to the number one spot in just several days, beating the likes of Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother and Tom Hanks’ A Man Names Otto. The Mother had been at the top of the charts since its release on May 12 and was streamed by nearly 3 million US households in its first two days.

Missing was released in theaters in January and has grossed over $45 million on a budget of only $7 million. The film is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 90%.