Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of Armenian positions near Kutakan

On May 23, from 12:20 a.m. to 1:10 a.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from small arms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located near Kutakan.

No casualties from the Armenian side are reported.

By 8 a.m., the situation on the frontier is relatively stable.