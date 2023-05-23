Artsakh’s Ombudsman calls on UNESCO to take action as Azerbaijan continues distorting Armenian heritage

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender calls on UNESCO to take immediate action as Azerbaijan continues its policy of distortion of Armenian heritage of Artsakh.

“Azerbaijan continues its criminal policy of Albanisation of the Armenian religious and cultural heritage of Artsakh by falsifying its history, distorting and desecrating its sites,” Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said in a Twitter post.

“This vandalistic behavior is unacceptable. We are once again calling upon UNESCO to immediately take action,” he added.

“The cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh under occupation of Azerbaijan is at constant risk of destruction and erasure. It is also the international community’s responsibility to protect it,” the Ombudsman stressed.