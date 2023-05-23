Armenian PM, NATO’s Special Representative discuss crisis in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-NATO partnership and cooperation.

Reference was also made to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation, border demarcation between the two countries and ensuring border security and stability, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, in particular, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, introduction of an international mechanism of dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert.