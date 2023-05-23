Armenian FM, NATO envoy discuss issues of security in the South Caucasus

On May 23, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The interlocutors referred to issues of Armenia-NATO cooperation.

They discussed issues related to security and stability in the South Caucasus.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the latest discussions in the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the vision of the Armenian side on the main issues.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the need for Azerbaijan to abandon aggressive policies and provocative actions, which is an important factor for progress in the negotiations.

The importance of active steps by actors interested in stability in the region was emphasized.