Armenia, UK keen to expand trade and economic cooperation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received UK Minister of State for European Affairs.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Docherty’s visit to Armenia and emphasized the development of close cooperation with the United Kingdom in various fields. Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that bilateral relations have great potential for progress.

Leo Dockerty noted that the UK has already announced the intention to start strategic dialogue with Armenia and added that they are interested in expanding ties in different directions.

In particular, issues related to trade and economic interaction, possibilities of implementation of programs in solar energy and other fields were discussed. Prime Minister Pashinyan added that the Armenian government is interested in attracting British investors to the Armenian market.

Reference was also made to the process of settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, border demarcation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, in particular, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, introduction of an international mechanism of dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert.

The Prime Minister noted that the goal of Azerbaijan’s policy of blocking the corridor and depriving the people of Nagorno Karabakh of gas and electricity supplies, is to subject the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.