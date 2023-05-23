ARFI: Armenia’s first investment crowdfunding platform to be presented at Orion Summit 2023

The first Armenian investment crowdfunding platform, ARFI, and the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), will be presented at the Orion Summit 2023, which will be attended by representatives of venture companies, large corporations, financial institutions, universities, family offices, and investors. The Orion Summit 2023 investment summit will take place in New York City on June 19-22.

Startup founders and investors participating in the summit will have the opportunity to register on the platform during the event.

“Our goal is to provide new sources of financing for Armenian SMEs and IT startup projects and to give investors the opportunity to invest in these projects in an online environment from anywhere in the world. Our main target is to attract the potential of the diaspora, and here, Orion Summit 2023 is also a good opportunity to draw the attention of international investors to Armenian companies,” said Edgar Evoyan, CEO of ARFI Investment Company.

ARFI Investment Company, the operator of the ARFI investment crowdfunding platform, is a subsidiary company of the Armenian National Interests Funds, ANIF. This investment crowdfunding platform provides a unique opportunity to invest from all over the world in new IT startup projects and in small and medium-sized enterprises operating in Armenia. The company is licensed by the Central Bank of Armenia.

More than 40 world-class speakers will perform at the summit from leading Armenian and international companies, including financial, technological, educational and other industries.

Registration to participate at the summit is available through the official website. Orion Summit 2023 will last four days. The summit will include meetings and discussions on innovations and investments, visits to Covenant Venture Capital, One World Trade Center, the Harvard Club, and the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech.