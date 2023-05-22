UK wants to see a comprehensive peace settlement to the Karabakh conflict as soon as possible – Minister

The UK position on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has not changed, UK’s Minister for Europe Leo Docherty said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“The UK wants to see a comprehensive peace settlement reached as soon as possible, and we are encouraged by the recent steps of the EU and US in that direction,” the Minister said.

“The UK-Armenian relationship encompasses a wide range of areas including support to governance and economic reforms, trade, defense, culture and educational links and, of course, support to those affected by the conflict,” Leo Docherty said.

He reiterated the UK’s support to Armenia’s democratic and economic reform agenda.