UK reiterates call for reopening of Lachin corridor

UK’s Minister for Europe Leo Docherty says he raised the issue of reopening of the Lachin corridor during his meetings in Baku.

“That was an important element of the visit. We urged the reopening of the Lachin corridor and the free flow of people and goods,” he said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“Of course, our relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan are important, but we’ve always been very clear that the ongoing conflict will not bring about sustainable peace. What we want to see is sustainable peace,” he added.

Mr. Docherty said the UK endorces the efforts of the EU and the US in that direction.