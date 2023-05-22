Russia will continue dialogue with Armenia on CSTO – Peskov

Russia will continue the dialogue with Armenia on the topic of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as it considers this organization effective and with a potential for development, Russian President’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, TASS reports.

The comments come after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia will decide to withdraw from the CSTO if it considers it an “incompetent” structure.

“We will continue the dialogue with our Armenian friends, we will talk with them on our further joint participation in the activities of the CSTO,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov stressed that the CSTO enjoys “authority” among the participating countries. “This is an organization that has previously demonstrated its effectiveness in various situations, and an organization that, from our point of view, has the potential for further development,” the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation said.