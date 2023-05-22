No agenda of pushing Russia out of the region, Armenian PM says

There is no agenda of pushing Russia out of the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today.

“Armenia has not received any signal from the West regarding driving Russia out of the region, and I don’t think we will receive any,” he said.

“We are discussing our relations with the Russian Federation very transparently, and there are no “dark points” in these discussions,” PM Pashinyan added.

“I would not like any alleged statement from the West to become a key factor in our relations with Russia. We have mutual commitments. To what extent do we meet those commitments is another issue. I don’t think the West has taken someone by the hand and is not allowing to implement those commitments in different spheres – security, military-technical cooperation, activity of the peacekeeping forces in Artsakh,” he said.

PM Pashinyan stressed that “in Armenia’s relations with the West there is no issue of driving Russia out of the region.”

He said, however, that Armenia has started to discuss security issues with western partners.

“We were not discussing security issues in the past, because we were considering that there was a security architecture in the region, which had to be reliable and invulnerable at least de jure. When we see that security system does not work or fails to work as formulated in legally binding documents, we discuss security issues with western and other partners,” he stated.