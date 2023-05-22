Armenia sees peace agenda as the primary means of overcoming tensions in the region – PM

Armenia sees pushing the peace agenda as the primary means of overcoming tensions in the region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today.

“The military-political situation in the region remains tense. The Government sees pushing the peace agenda as the primary method of overcoming this tension,” he said.

“Intensive negotiations are under way on the agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. And we do hope to reach an agreement on the text and sign it as soon as possible,” PM Pashinyan said.

He noted that the perception of the international community is increasingly leaning towards the formula that Armenia and Azerbaijan should recognize each other’s territorial integrity without reservations – 29,800 square kilometers and 86,600 square kilometers respectively, and that dialogue should take place between Stepanakert and Baku on ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.

“We agree to this logic and are carrying out the negotiations in this logic, emphasizing that international mechanisms for guaranteeing dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku are extremely important,” the Prime Minister noted.

At the same time he added that peace is the strategic guarantee of security of the Republic of Armenia, which is possible through normalization of relations with all neighbors.