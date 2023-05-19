Zelensky to travel to Japan for G7 summit, reports say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to join the G7 summit in Japan, reports say, in a bid to secure strengthened support ahead of a planned counter-offensive in the war, according to the BBC.

The Ukrainian president is expected to arrive in Hiroshima on Sunday, although his office has not confirmed the visit.

On Friday, Mr Zelensky flew to Saudi Arabia to meet leaders of Arab nations.

The G7 summit kicked off on Friday. The group of seven nations, made up of the US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. This year, eight other countries including Australia and India have also been invited.