US welcomes continued dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Patel

We continue to welcome the continued dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said at a briefing with journalists.

He refrained from commenting on the upcoming meeting between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers in Moscow.

“I’m just not going to prescribe or hypothesize or speculate from here. Our view is that peace between the countries is possible, and the US continues to welcome and work towards a durable and dignified peace in this case,” and don’t have anything else,” he said.

The Spokesman reiterated that the talks the US hosted in early May were constructive.

“The parties themselves agreed to certain terms and believe have a better understanding of each other’s points of view, and we continue to welcome the continued dialogue on this,” Patel said.