Grenade launchers used as Azerbaijan violates ceasefire – Artsakh MoD

On May 18, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern and central direction of the line of contact by using small arms and AGS-17 grenade launchers, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

In the area of Berdashen village, the Azerbaijani side opened fire on civilians working in the garden and used AGS-17grenade launcher as it fired in the direction of the Kasheni mine.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.



The ceasefire violation has been reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.



As of 10:00 on May 19, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.