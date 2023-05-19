Artsakh President continues political consultations with National Assembly factions

On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with members of the “Free Motherland- UCA” faction of the National Assembly.

The internal and external challenges facing Artsakh and the need to maintain internal stability in the current situation were discussed.

President Harutyunyan announced that he will listen to the views of all interested parties and discuss the proposals in the near future.

“At the end of the political consultations, decisions will be made that will make it possible to avoid an internal political crisis and not to undermine the foundations of statehood,” noted the President.