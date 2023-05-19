Armenian soldier unharmed in Azerbaijani shooting

On May 19, at around 17:00, an Armenian soldier was targeted by a single shot from the Azerbaijani side when on duty in a combat position located in the southwestern part of the border zone, the Ministry of Defense reports.
The serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was not injured as he was wearing a bulletproof vest at the moment of the shooting.
As of 19:00, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.
On May 19, at around 17:00, an Armenian soldier was targeted by a single shot from the Azerbaijani side when on duty in a combat position located in the southwestern part of the border zone, the Ministry of Defense reports.