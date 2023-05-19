Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of trilateral agreements

On May 19, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Issues related to stability and security in the region, the process of settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

The parties referred to the implementation of the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of removing the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the need to exclude the use of force or the threat of force parallel to the negotiation process.

During the meeting, reference was made to the bilateral cooperation agenda between Armenia and Russia.