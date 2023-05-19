PoliticsTop

Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani working group on unblocking of communications to meet next week – Lavrov

The trilateral working group on unblocking of transport communications in the South Caucasus will hold a meeting next week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Miniisters Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.

“A meeting of a trilateral group on unblocking of communications led by vice-premiers on issues of unblocking transport communications will be held next week,” the minister noted. “We hope that a positive result will be achieved as a result. The parties are already close to a final agreement.”

“In the near future, we agreed to hold a meeting of the bilateral Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border with Russia’s consultative participation,” the Russian Foreign Minister noted.

