Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs hold talks in Moscow

On May 19, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeihun Bayramov.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeihun Bayramov presented their positions regarding the implementation of the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

The parties continued to work on the draft agreement “On the establishment of peace and interstate relations.” There was a constructive exchange of ideas on the issues on which the parties have differences.

The Ministers expressed their appreciation to the Russian side for organizing the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed to continue discussions.

The ministers also had separate meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.