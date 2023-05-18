USAID’s Samantha Power calls for UN assessment mission in Nagorno Karabakh

Nagorno Karabakh should not rely on humanitarian convoys, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said at the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

“Prior to late last year there was commercial traffic moving freely into the area, so it’s absolutely imperative that the roads into Nagorno Karabakh open,” she said.

Samantha Power, however, dodged a straightforward inquiry asking whether the blockade of Artsakh meets USAID’s definition of a crisis.

She called on the UN to send an inter-agency assessment mission to the region.