Man City thrash Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Champions League final

Manchester City are into the final of the Champions League after Bernardo Silva scored twice in a hugely impressive win over Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium, the BBC reports.

Both of Silva’s goals came in a stunning first-half display by the hosts before Eder Militao’s own goal and a strike by substitute Julian Alvarez late on wrapped a dominant 4-0 win on the night and a 5-1 victory on aggregate.

City, who are on the verge of winning the Premier League and are in the FA Cup final, will play Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on 10 June as they look to win the Champions League for the first time.

Pep Guardiola’s side outclassed the 14-times winners from the outset and only two stunning Thibaut Courtois saves stopped Erling Haaland from giving the hosts an early lead.

But City could not be kept out for long and Silva got his first of the night with a whipped near-post finish that gave Courtois no chance.

The Portugal midfielder added a second just before the break, looping a header over David Alaba and into the back of the net.

That goal came after Toni Kroos hit the bar with a shot from distance, but in truth Real rarely threatened as City produced one of their best displays in Europe in the first 45 minutes.

Courtois denied Haaland again in the closing stages when he pushed the striker’s shot onto the bar but City added a third when Manuel Akanji’s flicked header from Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick was diverted into his own net by Militao, before Alvarez completed the rout with a neat finish.