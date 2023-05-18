Inter Milan confirm Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle issue

Inter have confirmed that midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffered a muscle issue after being forced off the pitch in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

Mkhitaryan was substituted in the 44th minute of Inter’s 1-0 win over Milan in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash immediately caused concern.

As announced by Inter, a round of medical tests today confirmed that Mkhitaryan suffered a muscle strain to the anterior rectus of his left thigh, or his quadricep. He will be closely monitored on a daily basis as he works on his recovery.