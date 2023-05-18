Friendship City established between Artsakh’s Stepanakert and Cranston, Rhode Island

A Friendship City has been established between the city of Cranston, Rhode Island, and Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert, the The Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island.

“The ANC of Rhode Island’s determination to ensure the survival of the people of Stepanakert was seen in the establishment of a Friendship City between Stepanakert and Cranston,” ANCA Eastern Region tweeted.

“The anticipated exchanging of ideas, cultural and educational initiatives and the strengthening of each other’s economic stability is welcome during these unprecedented times and serves as an example for activists throughout the Eastern Region to continue advocating for Artsakh,” it added.