CSTO confirms readiness to send mission to Armenia

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) confirms its readiness to provide Yerevan with possible assistance by sending a CSTO monitoring mission within the framework of military-technical cooperation, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said at a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Minsk today.

“Again, as was announced at the session of the Collective Security Council [CSTO] last November, we reaffirm our readiness to provide Yerevan with all possible assistance, both by sending a CSTO monitoring mission, and through military-technical assistance, training border guards and equipping them with modern technical means,” he said.