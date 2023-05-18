Collection of works by Komitas inscribed on Memory of the World International Register

The collection of works by Armenian composer Komitas has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, created under the aegis of UNESCO, the Delegation of Armenia to UNESCO informs.

The inscription thus recognizes the illustrious cultural figure, the guardian of Armenian musical heritage.

The Memory of the World (MoW) Register lists documentary heritage which has been recommended by the International Advisory Committee, and endorsed by the Executive Board, as corresponding to the selection criteria regarding world significance and outstanding universal value.

Inscription on the Register publicly affirms the significance of the documentary heritage, makes it better known and allows for greater access to it, thereby facilitating research, education, entertainment, and preservation over time. There are 430 inscriptions on the International MoW Register, as of December 2017.