Armenia to appoint military attaché to India

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 18, 2023, 23:13
Less than a minute

The government has adopted a decision on appointing a military attaché at its Embassy in India, considering that there is a great potential for cooperation between the two countries in the military and military-technical sphere.

The military attaché in India should carry out representative work, which includes establishing and deepening official relations with the military departments of both countries, developing relations in the military sector, monitoring the implementation of cooperation programs, providing assistance in organizing visits of delegations of the Ministry and armed forces.

