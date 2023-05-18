Armenia the winner of FIFA Forward Awards 2023

As announced during last year’s workshops in Paris and Doha, 2023 saw the introduction of the FIFA Forward Awards, an initiative created by the FIFA Europe Sub-division exclusively for our European Member Associations and aimed at recognising and rewarding the best infrastructure projects carried out under the framework of the FIFA Forward Development programme.

For this inaugural edition, a total of 21 applications were accepted from Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, France, Georgia, Germany, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, San Marino, Scotland, Turkey and Wales.

A Jury panel composed of industry experts and football stakeholders including UEFA, FIFA, National Development Agencies and various consultancies comprehensively reviewed the materials you submitted, and although the quality and variety of projects made it very difficult to select only a few winners, it is my pleasure to hereby announce the results of the inaugural edition of the FIFA Forward Awards:

1st place: Armenia: Regional Grassroots Infrastructure development (89 artificial mini-pitches)



2nd place: Andorra: La Massana Sporting Center



3rd place: Moldova: Multi-purpose Beach Soccer Stadium