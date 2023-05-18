Armenia accepts Russia’ proposal for trilateral summit in Moscow on May 25

The Armenian side has accepted a proposal from Russia to hold an Armenian-Azerbaijani summit in Moscow.

“We have received a proposal from the Russian side to hold a trilateral meeting on the highest level with the mediation of the Russian President on May 25, and we have accepted the proposal,” PM Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has already left for Moscow, where he is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on May 25

The Prime Minister said a five-party meeting with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of EU Council Charles Michel is expected in Chisinau on June 1.

Another meeting in the same format is planned in October in Granada, Pashinyan said.

The next trilateral meeting in Brussels is expected in July.