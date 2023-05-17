Russian FM says the situation would be more stable had Yerevan agreed to deployment of CSTO mission

Had Yerevan signed the document on the deployment of the observer mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), it would have got a more stable situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Tsargrad TV channel.

“In the autumn of 2022, for the CSTO summit in Yerevan, a document was prepared on the deployment of a CSTO observer mission on Armenian territory in accordance with the request of our Armenian allies,” Lavrov said.

“Had Yerevan confirmed what had already been agreed on and remains ready to be signed and implemented, Armenia would have got a more stable situation,” Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that the document was fully agreed upon at the level of foreign ministers. “Then, at the last moment, Armenian friends asked to postpone its adoption. Until now, it remains on paper and cannot be implemented,” the Minister added.